Bids for donair suit being sold by the Alberta government just hit $16K

The donair suit being auctioned off by the province that took social media by storm earlier this month has just surpassed a whopping $16,000 in bids.

The Alberta government has a website where it regularly auctions off items no longer required by various government departments. Usually, you’ll find items like old office equipment, tools, and other things of the sort, but sometimes there are gems.

You might also like: A wildly popular hot spring and hike in Alberta's Rockies might be closed all summer

Tennis ball-sized hail and tornado risk in play for Alberta today

We saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and here's an honest review (PHOTOS)

Listed on July 14 with a starting bid of just $50, this high-quality, 56″ tall donair costume is fixed with donair meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, and sweet sauce, the usual donair toppings found in Alberta, and a silver bodysuit “for that authentic tinfoil look.”

According to the website, the costume was a prop for an advertising campaign and is “no longer required by the department.”

As of 12:45 pm, July 24, the highest bid is sitting at a wicked $16,020. If you want to join in on the action, you have 21 more days to do so, as it is running longer than usual “due to the items’ rarity.”

With files from Allison Stephen