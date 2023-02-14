A new documentary series is looking to give someone in Alberta $100K

A new documentary series is looking to change the life of a creative person in Alberta with $100,000.

Sugar Mama Productions are planning to film a new documentary series in Alberta this spring called The Sugar Mama. The show will follow a two-week “creative retreat” with someone walking away with $100,000.

Andrew Jenkins is a Los Angeles-based actor and consulting producer who was born and raised in Alberta. He explains what they are going for with this show.

“This series is designed for participants to demonstrate both remarkable talent and exceptional character. It will be a feel-good production focused on human stories, resilience, and the promise of the next generations.”

In a release, the company says the goal of the show is to highlight creatives’ personal growth and development while taking their goals and dreams to another level.

Casting is open. You can apply online right now as long as you meet the listed requirements. You must reside in Alberta and be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident you have to be 18 years or older as of January 1, 2023, and you have to be available for filming from Wednesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Applications are due by February 28, 2023.

They ask you to upload a video between 60 to 90 seconds long (in landscape format) explaining why you want to be on the show.

The Sugar Mama is looking for someone who specializes in a creative art form such as a visual artist, actor, performer, stand-up comic, painter, or musician.

Creatives will be working in a world of secluded luxury at the Azuridge Estate Hotel in Priddis, Alberta.