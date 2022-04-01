Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh announces world tour with stop in Calgary

Another exciting concert to add to your summer lineup has arrived!

International Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has announced his world tour with a stop in Calgary.

The musician, who’s known as the “Indian Drake,” shared the news with fans on Instagram, listing concerts across Canada and the US. The tour is presented by Live Nation, but the concert promoter has yet to share full details.

“Full Tour Announcement Monday Morning Local time. Get Presale Tickets with code LOVER,” Dosanjh wrote in the Instagram post on Friday.

Dosanjh is expected to perform in Calgary on June 19, 2022.

His “Born to Shine” world tour kicks off in Vancouver on June 19 and passes through Calgary and Winnipeg. His final Canadian stop is in Toronto on June 25 before he continues the tour in the US. Dosanjh also has concert stops in the UK slated for August.

The musician is also an actor, having starred in a box-office hit Punjabi film that was shot in Vancouver.

Make sure to keep an eye out on Monday for full details on the tour.

Diljit Dosanjh “Born to Shine” world tour

When: June 21, 2022

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Price: TBA