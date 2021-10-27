Dierks Bentley Beers On Me tour landing in Calgary this January

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get ready, country music fans: Dierks Bentley has announced he’ll be coming to Calgary in January 2022 as part of his Beers On Me tour.

Bentley will be joined by Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts as opening acts during his stop on January 20, 2022, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Bentley will also be making stops in Lethbridge on January 19 and Edmonton on January 21 before heading out to BC for a show in Kelowna on January 28 and a performance in Vancouver on January 29.

And you thought the #BeersOnMe tour was over… We’ll be back on the road in January with @JordanCWDavis @TenilleArts (CANADA only) and @LaineyWilson (US only). Tickets on sale Nov. 5th, join the fan club for access to pre-sale tickets starting Nov. 2nd: https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/kcsQidEiWu — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 27, 2021

Tickets for the Calgary concert go on sale to the general public at 10 am on November 5 through Ticketmaster.

The American country music artist is best known for his hit songs “What Was I Thinkin’,” “5-1-5-0,” and “Drunk on a Plane.”

Dierks Bentley: Beers On Me tour

When: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary)

Tickets: On sale beginning November 5