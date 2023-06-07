Calling all Deville Coffee lovers!

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, Deville has opened another YYC location today.

This new outpost is located in the vibrant Marda Loop community in Calgary.

To celebrate this grand opening, the cafe will be giving away over $1,000 worth of prizes.

First started in Calgary back in 2008, Deville has grown extremely quickly.

There are now 14 locations in Calgary. There is also one in Kelowna, one in Edmonton, and three in Vancouver. Another location is set to open sometime soon in The Post building in YVR.

The dedicated following for this local coffee shop is for a good reason.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, and it also serves baked goods and treats from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The coffee is known for being high-quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, atmosphere, and food here.

Check out this new spot for a coffee, which has opened just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

Deville Coffee — Marda Loop

Address: 2040 34th Avenue SW, Calgary, Calgary

Instagram