Calgary woman accused of almost $100K in dental insurance fraud

A woman was arrested by Calgary police on November 6 for submitting almost $100,000 in fraudulent dental insurance claims.

According to the Calgary Police Service, an insurance company filed a report showing several discrepancies for claims related to fillings and root-canal treatments at a Calgary dental office totalling $97,540.

The false billings affected 53 patients, none of whom were aware of the false claims until the investigation was underway. They were all submitted by the same dentist at All About Family Dental, located at 7520 Elbow Drive SW. The claims were all made between June 2015 and June 2021.

The suspect turned herself into a police district office and was arrested without incident.

53-year-old Alena Vladimiro Smadych is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them by calling 403-266-1234, or through Crime Stoppers.