NewsCrime

Calgary woman accused of almost $100K in dental insurance fraud

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 23 2023, 5:10 pm
Calgary woman accused of almost $100K in dental insurance fraud
Yulai Studio/Shutterstock

A woman was arrested by Calgary police on November 6 for submitting almost $100,000 in fraudulent dental insurance claims.

According to the Calgary Police Service, an insurance company filed a report showing several discrepancies for claims related to fillings and root-canal treatments at a Calgary dental office totalling $97,540.

The false billings affected 53 patients, none of whom were aware of the false claims until the investigation was underway. They were all submitted by the same dentist at All About Family Dental, located at 7520 Elbow Drive SW. The claims were all made between June 2015 and June 2021.

The suspect turned herself into a police district office and was arrested without incident.

53-year-old Alena Vladimiro Smadych is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them by calling 403-266-1234, or through Crime Stoppers.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop