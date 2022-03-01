Nearly all of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted today, and that’s definitely going to change things for Alberta restaurants, bars, and cafes.

As of today, this is the end to all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, which means Alberta restaurants are effectively back to normal operations.

“We have finally turned a major corner in COVID-19. The worst of COVID is behind us, and it is no longer an open-ended threat to our lives and livelihoods,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a press conference today.

Starting today, almost all public health restrictions are lifted – including the provincial indoor mask mandate. And we will ensure that municipalities can no longer impose their own public health restrictions. ➡ Read more: https://t.co/DncLYNUD63 pic.twitter.com/EfHVEM23Fv — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) March 1, 2022

There are no longer any limits on how many people can sit at a table, mingling with other tables is once again allowed, and restaurants have the choice to serve alcohol past 11 pm.

The provincial mask mandate has also been lifted in Alberta restaurants, bars, cafes, and nearly all indoor spaces.

Although masks are no longer required to be worn anywhere except for high-risk settings, public transit, and Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities, Edmonton will still be requiring it.

Now that the province is rescinding its own mask bylaw, the City’s masking bylaw cannot be repealed arbitrarily. There’s a process, prescribed under the Municipal Government Act, that our City Council must follow to determine what happens next. — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) February 28, 2022

With the Edmonton municipal bylaw still in effect, masks are still mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces until further notice.

Kenney has already announced that he will be introducing legislation to prevent municipalities from imposing their own public health restrictions.

“Something Albertans do not deserve right now is uncertainty and confusion,” said Kenney at a news conference in Red Deer.

So, in Calgary, the dining experience returns back to normal today.

In Edmonton, the same restrictions have been lifted but with the mask bylaw still in effect there.

Kenney said that the province will have more information on the legislation in the days to come.