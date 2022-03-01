FoodNewsFood News

Here's what to expect in Alberta restaurants as of today

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 1 2022, 8:10 pm
Here's what to expect in Alberta restaurants as of today
YourAlberta/YouTube | HAKINMHAN/Shutterstock

Nearly all of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted today, and that’s definitely going to change things for Alberta restaurants, bars, and cafes.

As of today, this is the end to all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, which means Alberta restaurants are effectively back to normal operations.

We have finally turned a major corner in COVID-19. The worst of COVID is behind us, and it is no longer an open-ended threat to our lives and livelihoods,” said Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a press conference today.

There are no longer any limits on how many people can sit at a table, mingling with other tables is once again allowed, and restaurants have the choice to serve alcohol past 11 pm.

The provincial mask mandate has also been lifted in Alberta restaurants, bars, cafes, and nearly all indoor spaces.

Although masks are no longer required to be worn anywhere except for high-risk settings, public transit, and Alberta Health Services-operated and contracted facilities, Edmonton will still be requiring it.

With the Edmonton municipal bylaw still in effect, masks are still mandatory for everyone two and older at indoor public spaces until further notice.

Kenney has already announced that he will be introducing legislation to prevent municipalities from imposing their own public health restrictions.

“Something Albertans do not deserve right now is uncertainty and confusion,” said Kenney at a news conference in Red Deer.

So, in Calgary, the dining experience returns back to normal today.

In Edmonton, the same restrictions have been lifted but with the mask bylaw still in effect there.

Kenney said that the province will have more information on the legislation in the days to come.

