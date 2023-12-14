Day Day Bistro: New chicken wing spot opens in Calgary

A new spot offering over 15 flavours of chicken wings, fried chicken and more has just opened in Calgary.

Day Day Bistro is a new spot that’s just opened on Crowchild Circle NW, which offers tons of dishes at super affordable prices.

Chicken wings are available in portions starting from five pieces right up to 100, which is perfect if you’re with a large group with a ton of different flavours to check out, from lemon pepper to hot honey or Cajun.

The restaurant offers Taiwanese fried chicken, popcorn chicken, deep-fried scallops, or Teppan dishes like Teriyaki beef and shrimp fried noodles.

If you’re a sandwich lover, there are also some great options, from the Taiwanese fried chicken sandwich to Philly Cheesesteak.

The spot is perfect if you’re looking for some cheap bites on the go.

Day Day Bistro

Address: 6 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary

Instagram