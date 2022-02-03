Calgary-based business brings luxury scents of posh hotels into your home

Have you ever returned from a trip and wished that there was a way to keep the holiday going? A Calgary-based business is offering a way to welcome a piece of vacation life into your home without ever leaving the city.

Curated By A brings upscale hotel scents into peoples’ houses with their all-natural laundry detergents, softeners, and room sprays.

Owner Angelina Ventura aims to create posh vacation vibes in everyday life through the business, transporting you to your favourite vacay destinations year-round.

“I am determined to prove that you can make your home feel like a luxury paradise with just a few simple products,” Ventura told Daily Hive. “Why wait to go to a hotel when your home could feel that way everyday!”

Ventura sells her products through Etsy, offering a number of ways to implement hotel scents into your residence.

She combines posh scents for your home and laundry with gorgeous aesthetics, and her goal is to provide people with products that make their homes feel like a “paradise of scent and beauty,” as if it was your favourite ritzy hotel.

The Curated By A shop features natural laundry detergent crystals, fabric perfume, room spray, and fabric softener, with new products on the way. A recent Instagram post by the company hints that dryer balls are “coming soon.”

Products can be purchased individually or as a set, with fabric and room spray going for $21, fabric perfume crystals and softener selling at $24.99 (and refills available for $19!), and laundry detergent crystals and fabric perfume packages listed at $39.

The company currently offers scents inspired by Tom Ford Noir and Le Labo Santal 33.

Head to Ventura’s Etsy shop to bring some vacation scents into your life, or browse the business’ Instagram profile for cozy, minimalistic vibes.