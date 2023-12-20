Knives, bear spray and an axe: More than 200 charges laid in CTrain investigation

Twenty-seven people are facing 212 criminal charges following an undercover investigation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations across the city, according to Calgary police.

Arrests took place at nine different stations — Marlborough, City Hall, Chinook, Rundle, Eighth Street, Sunalta, Whitehorn, Westbrook, and Heritage stations — between November 28 and December 8.

Over 40 undercover drug purchases were detected along with several weapons including an axe, 15 knives, five cans of bear spray, three batons and two airsoft pistols.

Police say they were prompted to begin the operation along with Transit Public Safety after numerous community complaints about violence and drug use at CTrain stations.

“At the recent town hall meeting held in the community of Marlborough, we heard Calgarians voice their concerns over increased violence and drug use at Calgary CTrain stations. Our expectation is that public spaces remain safe for those that are using them for their intended purpose,” says Acting Inspector Lee Wayne.

“With the help of various teams and units within the CPS, and Transit Public Safety, we were able to successfully apprehend these individuals and hold them accountable for not only their crimes but for putting our communities at risk. Our officers lead with support and compassion, but make no mistake, enforcement is a critical component of the equation to public safety.”

In addition to the arrests, outreach teams consisting of members of the District 4 Community Resource Team, Transit Public Safety officers, Alberta Health Services Police and Crisis Team were also deployed. They aimed to provide access and contact information to organizations that provide shelter, treatment, and employment.

“Once the policing operations focused on illegal drugs was complete, this team coordinated with the CPS to help people who are struggling with addictions and to assist them in connecting with available resources,” says Marcia Gonder, deputy chief of transit public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.