Jun 27 2024, 8:25 pm
Alberta Parks

Crescent Falls in western Alberta will be open for visitors once again come the Canada Day long weekend, and the updates done are pretty dazzling.

The roaring Crescent Falls in the recreation area plummets 30 metres over two ledges and offers breathtaking views of the Bighorn River Valley.

The Provincial Recreation Area (PRA) where the falls are located is reopening over the July long weekend after being closed since 2023.

The Alberta Government says guests can expect expanded parking, improved access roads, trails and day use areas, new and improved viewing areas to take in the falls and upgraded safety measures, including signage and wayfinding.

The upgrades at Crescent Falls PRA include the following improvements:

  • Enlarging the existing parking area
  • Developing a new parking area for large RV vehicles
  • Upgrading the access roads down to the lower area
  • Installing a new pedestrian trail to the lower day use area
  • Installing a new vehicle crossing from the day use to the camping site
  • Upgrading and expanding the day use areas
  • Increasing signage
  • Installing additional toilets and bear-proof garbage bins
  • Developing a new stair structure to access the lower falls areas with a viewing platform

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area in time for the Canada Day long weekend,” said Todd Loewen, minister of forestry and parks in a news release.

“These additions will help visitors to safely access and enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Parks are for people and Alberta’s government will continue to invest in high-quality outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Crescent Falls is approximately half an hour west of Nordegg.

Do you have plans on visiting the new and improved Crescent Falls now that it is open? Let us know in the comments below.

