Have you ever thought about taking cooking classes in Calgary?

As it gets colder and colder outside, now is the perfect time of year to find an inside activity that is fun for everyone and where you can learn a new skill!

These hands-on cooking experiences are offered by local Calgarian kitchens and are great for a variety of different skill levels. The latter three in this list offer various different classes, so there are options for everyone!

Here are four places you can take fun cooking classes in Calgary.

This is a super fun experience that can be spent with your spouse, your kids, or your co-workers.

The studio offers a “Nailed It!” competition, where you and your group try to recreate a cake that staff has already expertly decorated. We visited recently and they gave us a cute, white fox to mimic — the result was more closely related to a creepy little gremlin rather than an adorable winter animal. Regardless, there were lots of laughs as we realized we all better stick to our day jobs.

They’ll provide you with all the ingredients and tools you need, and you have two hours at the studio to whip up your creation. Baking is not involved, as they provide baked cakes and pre-made icing.

Address: 607 Meredith Road NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-7885

Dive into the flavours of the Mediterranean with this hands-on cooking experience at Cuisine and Chateau’s Culinary Centre. Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty on this fun night out!

This three-hour class includes a recipe booklet, a three-course meal with wine sampling, and you even get to take home your own authentic Persian saffron.

There is a ton of other fantastic cuisine options too, from Spanish Tapas to Japanese Bento or Easy Thai.

Address: 103, 227 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-2665

Take your team building to the next level, or invite your friends and family out for an interactive cooking class. Blue Flame Kitchen offers classes hosted by Red Seal Chefs, who make this hands-on experience a fun-filled evening!

Select from these in-person themes for adults, Mexican Fiesta, A Taste of India, Bavarian Chalet, or Italian Meatballs. Don’t worry, there are options for kids too — Ultimate Nachos, Asian Lettuce Wraps, or Italian Meatballs.

Address: ATCO Park Learning Centre – 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-700-7621

Want to delight your guests this holiday season? Christmas is almost here and we all know that a delectable treat is always a hit.

This class will teach you how to bake irresistible goodies that will help you expand your arsenal of sweets. The results will help add to the holiday cheer and this is a fun way to spend a couple of hours with your friends or spouse.

This place also offers kids cooking classes, so be sure to check out its calendar for all of the upcoming hands-on experiences!

Address: 722 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-6066