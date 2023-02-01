Connor Bedard could sell out the Saddledome tonight against the Calgary Hitmen.

Bedard, the consensus No. 1 favourite for the 2023 NHL Draft, has left very limited tickets available for purchase at Scotiabank Saddledome when his Regina Pats visit the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Bedard said. “I mean, for us to obviously tonight play in front of…I don’t know how many people but it’s a lot. It’s exciting for all of us to have that. I think that’s something you don’t really get tired of.”

Good chance a 🇨🇦 Jr. 🏒 record gets set tonight. Connor Bedard & @WHLPats visit @WHLHitmen at the Saddledome with capacity crowd expected. For what it’s worth @TheWHL & @CHLHockey attendance record for an in-arena game is 19,305 (Mar.16/08 Calgary vs Kootenay).@Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/EEumHXL2VX — Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) February 1, 2023

The Saddledome has a seating capacity of 19,289 for Calgary Flames games. The Flames have had four sellouts this season.

The Hitmen could have a lower capacity after opting not to open the east press level. The west press level is available for general seating. Those are the lone tickets remaining on Ticketmaster, outside a few dozen singles available.

“You feel it, you hear it. It brings some extra energy in you,” Bedard said. “Obviously on the road they don’t like you as much, which is fun, and when you’re home they’re cheering for you. Either way, you’re kind of getting fired up for it.”

The 17-year-old Bedard, who helped Canada to gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a record-setting performance, has 88 points (43 goals, 45 assists) in a 34-game point streak. He’s only not scored in one Western Hockey League game in 2022-23 — his season-opener.

Another day, another Connor Bedard goal 🚨 • 43rd goal of the season.

• Extended his goal streak to 10 games (21 goals during streak).

• Extended his point streak to 34 games (86 points during streak). 🎥: @WHLPats pic.twitter.com/XRZlmjwZFG — BarDown (@BarDown) February 1, 2023

Should Bedard, who drew 3,279 fans to the Saddledome back in October, register at least one point in every remaining regular season game on the Pats schedule, he will tie Jeff Nelson’s WHL record of 56 games. Nelson had 108 points during his run from October 24, 1990, through March 6, 1991.

He also has 21 goals in a 10-game goal streak. The Western Hockey League record is held by Cliff Ronning, then of the New Westminster Bruins, who scored in 18 consecutive games during the 1984-85 season.

Draft-eligible seasons: Connor McDavid: 44 goals, 120 points in 47 games (2.55 points per game) • Connor Bedard: 43 goals, 88 points in 35 games (2.51 points per game) — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) February 1, 2023

Bedard, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, led the World Juniors with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists), the highest total ever registered by a Canadian-born player at the tournament. The previous record for points by a Canadian at a single World Juniors was shared by Wayne Gretzky and Eric Lindros at 17.

His run continues in front of a sold-out crowd in Calgary.

“Our BC trip in November was really good as well,” Bedard said. “We were sold out every game and stuff. But since we got back in Regina, we’ve been sold out and obviously on the road. It’s been really exciting. It gives you a little more energy. It’s always a lot of fun.”

The Hitmen announced in early January it would be expanding capacity at the Saddledome for Bedard’s appearance, opening up the second level of the rink for just the second time this season. The first came during the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 4, which was attended by 16,514 fans.

Crunched some quick numbers on Alberta #WHL attendance to see what crowds are like at a typical game this season versus when Connor Bedard is visiting. I expected a major bump on the Pats' first post-World Juniors road trip, but I didn't think it would be this significant! https://t.co/1m5I52qlFE pic.twitter.com/u0aKftESBi — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) February 1, 2023

Bedard’s tour through the WHL has drawn heavy attendance.

The Red Deer Rebels set a new regular season attendance record with 7,287 fans at Peavey Mart Centrium for Bedard and the Pats on Tuesday, and back-to-back crowds of 6,499 attended home games at Brandt Centre in Regina. The Pats play at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge on Friday. It has a capacity of 5,900 — a sure sellout with Bedard in town.