Calgary's new CEBL team will Surge into season with Battle of Alberta

Calgary’s newest basketball team will surge into its inaugural season in style.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) released the 2023 schedule Tuesday, with the Calgary Surge kicking off its season at WinSport Events Centre with a battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Stingers on May 27 at 4 pm MT.

Calgary, which unveiled its name and logo in October after relocating from Guelph in August, will play Edmonton head-to-head four times this season.

Be our GUEST…LIVE from WinSport 05.27.23 Secure your 2023 seats: https://t.co/JUnxujqr2f pic.twitter.com/NoYWbp90Ma — Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) January 24, 2023

The CEBL will play a conference model in its fifth season.

The Surge will play in the Western Conference with the Stingers, the Saskatchewan Rattlers, the Vancouver Bandits, and the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Eastern Conference will consist of the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montréal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Calgary will play 13 of its 20 games in the 2023 regular season against Western Conference opponents.

“The fifth season of the CEBL promises to be historical in many ways as we not only introduce our brand of basketball to new markets but also celebrate the league’s five-year journey in becoming Canada’s preeminent professional basketball league,” Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL, said in a release. “The CEBL is a Canadian basketball mainstay and we are looking forward to its milestone fifth season with a brand new conference model of play and an exciting postseason format.”

Here is the full schedule for the Surge this season:

Saturday, May 23 vs. Edmonton Stingers

Sunday, May 28 at Edmonton Stingers

Tuesday, May 30 vs. Niagara River Lions

Saturday, June 3 at Vancouver Bandits

Friday, June 9 vs. Ottawa BlackJackets

Sunday, June 11 at Saskatchewan Rattlers

Wednesday, June 14 vs. Vancouver Bandits

Friday, June 16 vs. Montreal Alliance

Sunday, June 18 vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Wednesday, June 21 at Brampton Honey Badgers

Friday, June 23 at Niagara River Lions

Sunday, June 25 at Vancouver Bandits

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars

Wednesday, July 5 at Edmonton Stingers

Wednesday, July 12 at Montreal Alliance

Sunday, July 16 at Winnipeg Sea Bears

Thursday, July 20 vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Saturday, July 22 vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

Wednesday, July 26 vs. Edmonton Stingers

Friday, July 28 at Saskatchewan Rattlers