Former Stampeders franchise QB Bo Levi Mitchell finds new home in Hamilton

Bo Levi Mitchell, the longtime franchise face of the Calgary Stampeders, has found a new home: the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The team announced they’ve signed Mitchell to a three-year contract on Tuesday.

“I am excited and honoured for the opportunity to help deliver a championship to the incredible fans in Hamilton,” Mitchell said. “This is an excellent organization that goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone has what they need to be successful and I have the utmost faith in Coach [Orlondo Steinauer], his staff and all the elite players on the roster.

“I look forward to earning my place in the locker room and being a part of something that I believe can be very special. I can’t wait to get to work.”

The 32-year-old was eligible to become a free agent in February, and expressed to the Stampeders his desire to explore other opportunities to be a starting quarterback with another club after losing his starting gig to Jake Maier last season.

He spent a decade in Calgary.

Mitchell won the Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2014 and 2018 and was named Grey Cup MVP in each of those victories. He’s also a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player (2016, 2018), a two-time CFL All-Star (2016, 2018), and a three-time CFL West All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018).

He remains the CFL’s active leader in passing yards with 32,541.

“The city just made us better. We love the people here,” Mitchell said on the Barn Burner podcast in November. “We’re from the States, obviously. I’m from Texas, she’s from Washington. When we go back now we feel foreign. It feels weird to be in Texas. It feels weird to be in Washington sometimes, and realize how people talk to each other, realize how people talk to you. People are so much nicer in Canada, people are so much more respectful.

“I think we always just felt the longer we were here the more this was home and it always will be.”

The Tiger-Cats originally acquired Mitchell’s exclusive negotiating rights from Calgary in November in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023, a fifth-round pick in 2024, and future considerations.

@Ticats have signed Bo Levi Mitchell to a 3 year deal! @CFL Should be a fun season! #bohaslanded

With his signing, the trade now includes Mitchell, Calgary’s first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Hamilton’s first-round pick, third-round pick, and sixth-round pick in 2023, as well as the Tiger-Cats’ second-round pick in 2024.

“Bo Levi has an incredible record of achievements in the Canadian Football League and is a proven champion,” Steinauer, president of football operations and head coach of the Tiger-Cats, said in a release.

“Throughout the process, it became clear that Bo, both as a person and as a player, would be an excellent fit for our organization and we are excited to welcome Bo Levi, Madison, and their two children to the city of Hamilton and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club.”