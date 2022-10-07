Here's which city services are open and closed on Thanksgiving in Calgary

Calgary is settling into fall with colourful leaves, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice everything, but the real mark of the change in season each year is the Thanksgiving holiday.

The turkey day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Some city services will be closed on Monday, October 10 for the statutory holiday, while others may have adjusted hours.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you enjoy the long weekend, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Thanksgiving weekend.

Recreation facilities

Closed:

Open:

Stew Hendry Arena, Rose Kohn Arena, Murray Copot Arena, Ernie Starr Arena, Shouldice Arena, Jimmie Condon Arena, Stu Peppard Arena, Frank McCool Arena and Optimist Arena are open from 1 to 2:15 pm.

Golf courses

City of Calgary golf courses are open throughout the long weekend, weather depending. Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

Things to do

Rent a sailboat, canoe or kayak and get out paddling on the Glenmore Reservoir. Rentals will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on October 8, 9, and 10. Boat Patrol will not be in service on October 10.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the following hours over the long weekend:

Calgary Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, October 10. Schedules for CTrains and buses vary by route.

There will also be two CTrain service disruptions over the long weekend:

October 7 (all day) : the Red Line will be closed between City Hall and 39th Avenue stations for necessary work on the line and preparation for the installation of a temporary platform at Victoria Park/Stampede station. Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service between City Hall and 39th Avenue stations, running every five minutes.

: the Red Line will be closed between City Hall and 39th Avenue stations for necessary work on the line and preparation for the installation of a temporary platform at Victoria Park/Stampede station. Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service between City Hall and 39th Avenue stations, running every five minutes. October 8 to 10: the Blue Line will be closed between Downtown West/Kerby and Bridgeland/Memorial stations, and the Red Line will be closed between Sunnyside and 39th Avenue stations. The 7th Avenue station will be closed to both CTrain and bus traffic during this time to allow for required maintenance and utility work. Shuttle buses will replace CTrain service through the downtown area with shuttle stops on 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Monday, October 11. Holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots, and regular rates will apply at the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.