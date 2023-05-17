City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many pay over $100K

If your plans this spring included getting a new job now is a good time to look as the City of Calgary is hiring for some high-paying jobs.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website lists various jobs it is hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $114,863 – $183,107

What: As the executive director of finance for the Calgary Police Service (CPS), you will report functionally to the city treasurer and indirectly to the chief of police. You will lead in matters relating to the financial operations of the service, including budget reviews, assessment of financial and performance results, and communication of financial policies, strategies, and processes. You will assist the chief of police and chairperson of the Calgary Police Commission in presenting budgets and other ad hoc reports to Council.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $72,674 – $108,190

What: As a senior claims adjuster, you will be a senior member of the Risk Management and Claims division within the Law and Legislative Services Department. You will respond to claims and inquiries from the public, and from all City business units in a manner that is consistent with insurance industry standards. Perform comprehensive investigations, negotiations, and settlement of all claims for and against The City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary:$111,913 – $176,074

What: As the Leader, Public Space and Mobility Infrastructure Planning, you will be expected to foster an inclusive leadership approach that promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion, as well as psychological and physical safety. As a key decision-maker, you will empower and guide your team, applying political acumen and balancing strategy with operational leadership. Reporting to the manager, you will be a core member of the Growth Infrastructure Planning Division in City and Regional Planning. You will provide strategic direction and direct supervision to a team of engineers. The team is responsible for technical analysis and the development of servicing strategies to support the creation and implementation of planning policy and growth strategies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary:$136,000 – $207,000

What: The director of community strategies is accountable for and oversees the strategic direction and operational management of the business unit. As the director, you will lead approximately 120 employees working in research and evaluation, community well-being, neighbourhood strategies including community social development, and community safety strategies. In addition, you will develop project approaches, strategies, and outcomes within the Community Services department and other corporate business units to ensure alignment with corporate, departmental, and public expectations. As a member of the senior management team (SMT), you will be expected to foster an inclusive leadership approach that promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion, as well as psychological and physical safety. As a strategic decision-maker, you will possess political acumen and have experience in leading transformational change and enabling innovation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Annual Salary: $114,863 – $183,107

What: You will be accountable for and oversees the strategic direction and operational management of the Treasury Division in alignment with the Corporate Strategy and Department goals. Treasury executes The City’s capital financing and borrowing program as well as a $6.5 billion investment program. You will oversee the monitoring and forecasting of cash flows, manage The City’s banking and payment relationships as well as play a key role in supporting the modernization of The City’s payment environment. As well, the manager oversees the corporate cash office and development and oversight of all corporate cash handling policies and procedures.