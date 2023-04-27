15 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this May

Ready for a new start? We have a list of great companies hiring in Calgary, so update that resume and start looking.

Here are some major companies hiring for some great jobs in Calgary this May.

Who: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation delivers excitement! Its mission is to connect people with sports and entertainment. Through its four pillars of customer service — courtesy, safety, cleanliness, and excitement — it creates an energetic work environment for all our employees. If an industry that’s fast-paced, dynamic, and passionate about guest experience excites you, then this may be the company for you.

Jobs: CSEC is hiring for 23 jobs right now including data engineer & developer for hockey operations, and Chef de Partie.

Who: The Town of Okotoks is a progressive corporation offering a challenging and dynamic workplace where collaboration, open communication, and teamwork assist the team in providing exceptional customer service.

Jobs: Okotoks is hiring for 14 jobs right now including a senior engineer, a development planner, and a summer program and events leader.

Jobs: It’s hiring for four positions.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active unique and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Prediction), Senior Software Engineer Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Engineer – Developer Experience, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform), Principal Engineer, Web Platform, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Marketplace) and more.

Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. You can expect comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months of paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

Who: The Calgary Airport Authority say they are more than just planes and tarmacs. Their purpose travels beyond the runway into the communities they serve. They are about connections, stories, and life-defining adventures made possible by the work they do.

Jobs: Calgary International Airport is hiring for six full-time positions along with some summer work. Three of the jobs pay over $100,000.

Perks: YYC says it offers a competitive benefit and pension program, as well as a health and wellness program. Its comprehensive suite of options ensures that it can meet your unique needs.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructor, Full-Time Web Instructor, Part-Time Web Development Instructor, Casual Learning Experience Designer, and a Learning Advisor (West Coast) to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are over 15 positions in Calgary right now, including a sales advisor, insurance advisor, and mortgage funding associate.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 positions including multiple data centre technicians, and a multi-site loss prevention lead.

Perks: Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for several positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Calgary right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring hundreds of positions in the Calgary area this May, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: The University of Calgary is a bold and spirited institution that aims to be recognized as one of Canada’s top five research universities, grounded in innovative learning and teaching and fully engaged with the community.

Jobs: The University of Calgary is hiring for over 100 jobs.

Who: Willful is on a mission to change the way Canadians prepare for and deal with death. Their platform makes it affordable, convenient, and easy for Canadians to create a legal will and other estate planning documents online. Since launching in 2017, Willful has helped Canadians create over 100,000 documents.

Jobs: Willful is currently hiring for a Head of Legal.

Perks: Willful works to create an inclusive workplace for all by ensuring employees have the benefits they need to feel secure. Here’s what you can expect: a fully remote working environment; the opportunity to work in the nascent space of estate planning that is ripe for disruption; competitive salary and participation in employee stock option plan (ESOP); comprehensive Sun Life benefits plan, including health, dental, and vision choice of $500 perk; a health spending account (HSA) or an RRSP matching through Wealthsimple for Employees; an annual education budget to sharpen your existing skills or learn a new skill set; shortened summer hours; company-wide “recharge” days off in December in addition to your vacation time; competitive parental leave policy; flexible work hours to accommodate both work and home life; fun and inclusive remote team events and in-person retreats twice a year.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring for five positions.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is hiring more than 170 positions in Calgary this month.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

