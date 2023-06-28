Parks Canada jobs are up for grabs in Jasper and Banff and they pay WELL

Nothing beats time in the Alberta Rockies, and if you really love the mountains, there are even some Parks Canada jobs in Jasper and Banff National Park up for grabs.

So if you enjoy that fresh air and those breathtaking views, here are gigs you can apply for if you would like to kickstart a new career and maybe even call Jasper or Banff National Park your new home.

Where: Jasper National Park

Job description: Provides skilled mechanical maintenance, repair and modification of heavy and light vehicles and equipment in a Parks Canada Agency field unit or service center. Individuals will service, inspect and repair various pieces of on-road equipment within the fleet; the vast majority of these being heavy-duty equipment including tandem-axle dump trucks, wheel loaders and graders.

Salary: $32.80 to $35.64 per hour

Where: Banff National Park

Job description: Work locations could be Johnston Canyon/Bow Valley Parkway, Two Jack/Minnewanka or Tunnel Mountain. Visitor facilities attendant duties include cleaning and maintaining Parks Canada Agency campground and day-use area buildings, facilities and grounds. This includes but is not limited to the daily cleaning of campground washroom facilities, day-use area washrooms/pit privies and campsite cleaning/maintenance.

Visitor services attendant duties include visitor service, revenue collection and daily cleaning/maintenance at campgrounds and day-use areas to enhance the visitor’s experience. This includes but is not limited to greeting visitors and providing orientation, information and direction, as well as confirming reservations and selling of campsites.

Salary: Starting pay rate for GS-BUS-02: $19.83/hour and GS-MPS-04: $24.39/hour, plus an additional 4% supervisory differential for lead hand positions.

Where: Miette Hot Springs, Jasper National Park

Job description: You will actively greet guests and assist in the day-to-day cleaning and minor maintenance of the facilities. Ultimately, their goal is to provide a safe aquatic environment and a quality visitor experience for guests of the Park. Miette Hot Springs is a fast-paced, challenging and engaging work environment.

Salary:$23.20 to $25.21 per hour

Where: Miette Hot Springs, Jasper National Park

Job description: You will actively supervise outdoor pools, providing emergency care when necessary, and assist in the day-to-day cleaning and minor maintenance of the facilities.

Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 per hour

Where: Numerous locations, including Banff-Kootenay Operating Area (Banff, Alberta, and Radium Hot Springs, BC) and Jasper Operating Area.

Job description: The operations manager leads and coordinates the delivery of highway maintenance programming and operations. The position has direct responsibility for all aspects of highway maintenance programming and operational delivery such as allocation of human and financial resources, preventive maintenance planning and implementation, administration of road closures and related policies, management of partnerships agreements with provincial authorities, and repair & maintenance program for heavy/light fleets.

Salary: $85,742 to $92,694

Where: Numerous locations, including Lake Louise-Yoho Operating Area (Lake Louise, Alberta), Banff-Kootenay Operating Area (Banff, Alberta, and Radium Hot Springs, BC)

Job description: In this role, you will conduct highway/road clearing and snow removal using medium and heavy vehicles (wheel loader, grader, skid steer) and equipment requiring a Class 1 or 3 licence with air brake endorsement; operate/control multiple blades and salting mechanisms; and perform a variety of highway/road maintenance tasks for the Parks Canada Agency.

Salary: $24.98 to $28.06 per hour

You can check out the full list of jobs available here.