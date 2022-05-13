Giant metal flaming "C" installed at Calgary City Hall in support of Flames

Calgary’s NHL team could get one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight, and most of the city seems to have caught Flames fever.

Now that includes the City of Calgary itself.

The City has installed a giant metal flaming C sign in Municipal Plaza to show support for Calgary’s hockey team as they play in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We are very happy to join all the Flames fans in our city,” said Jilian Henderson, Executive Advisor with Facility Management at The City of Calgary, in a media release, “and show support for our hometown team in another quest for a Stanley Cup and share this piece of Flames history with all Calgarians.”

The Flames lead the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their opening-round matchup to kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This gives Calgary its first chance at a playoff series win since dispatching the Vancouver Canucks in six games in 2015.

If the Flames win Friday night’s game against the Stars, they’ll advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The flaming “C” sign was built by the City’s welding and fabrication shop in 1989 when the Flames won the Stanley Cup. It included a special mounting piece to hold the cup in the victory parade 36 years ago.

After the parade, the flaming “C” was displayed at the Municipal Building so that Calgarians could go and take pictures with the Stanley Cup.

During my walk after work today I noticed this ginormous token of @NHLFlames playoffs support at #yyc City Hall! #GoFlamesGo pic.twitter.com/6fRLIAT4bT — H. (@callunacarbon) May 3, 2022

The sign was also displayed at the Manchester Centre in 2004 when the Flames made it all the way to the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Finals. It was then brought out once again in 2015 when Calgary’s NHL team made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Now, the giant flaming “C” is back – and, hopefully, the cup returns to our city this year too!

Flames fans can check out the flaming “C” sitting in front of the Municipal Building at 800 Macleod Trail SE.

With files from Aaron Vickers