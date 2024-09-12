A road sign with a big typo got people talking this week, and it looks like the City of Calgary heard because it seems to have been changed overnight.

A photo of the sign indicating the turn-off to “Chaparrel Boulevard” was posted to Reddit earlier this week with one glaring problem, the community is actually spelled “Chaparral.”

It quickly got people talking, provoking frustration from people who would have to look at it every day on their commute.

Thankfully, they wouldn’t have to look at it for long, and as it turns out, it was changed so fast that some people didn’t get the chance to peep the eyesore.

People were shocked to see the City move so fast.

Ultimately, the Reddit thread and the conversation that ensued got people talking about other frustrating signage mistakes they’d like to see fixed.

From an improperly painted “scohol zone” in Okotoks to typos in Google and Apple Maps, there are some places that could take notes from the quick turnaround.