A road sign in Calgary has a big typo and people have questions

If you’ve driven down the South Bow River Bridge lately, you might have noticed something a little off, but you would have had to squint to see it.

A road sign leads the way to the turn-off onto Chaparral Boulevard but if you don’t look too closely, you might miss the typo printed clearly in white letters.

The community of Chaparral is written as “Chaparrel” and it has locals talking.

Someone shared the photo in a Reddit post on Wednesday, with the caption, “This sign was installed very recently on the South Bow Bridge and has a typo. Should spell Chaparral, not Chaparrel. How this was overlooked by the bureaucrats that approved the sign is beyond me.”

It led to a flurry of comments from locals, including people who regretted learning about the eyesore and others who shared similar mistakes they’d noticed in nearby signage.

From an improperly printed “o” to a “scohol zone” in Okotoks, it seems locals aren’t unfamiliar with the occasional typo on their commute.

Have you seen any typos around Calgary that jump out at you? Let us know in the comments!