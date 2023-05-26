A city in Alberta was just named one of the most affordable in Canada

Small cities have their perks, and one spot in Alberta has been ranked one of the cheapest places to live in all of Canada.

The ranking by CompareWise rounded up the 14 cheapest places to live in Canada in 2023, and Lethbridge was the sole spot in Alberta to make the cut, landing in sixth.

The ranking has named Sherbrooke as Canada’s cheapest place to live, followed by Thetford Mines and Shawinigan, Quebec.

“The city is known for many job opportunities, including career growth in education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and agriculture industries,” the ranking touted of the Alberta city.

Lethbridge is also lauded for its lower rent and housing prices along with being able to “live a comfortable life with just $1,300.”

The education system in the city is also listed as a reason it made the list, along with its vast green spaces and “easy access to the Rocky Mountains.”

