Get ready to set the high score because Cineplex is treating Calgary to a free day of gaming.

On Saturday, November 4, Cineplex is hosting its Community Day, featuring a morning of family-friendly activities in its theatres as well as The Rec Room at Deerfoot City.

The Rec Room and Playdium locations across the country will welcome visitors to play its dozens of games for free starting at 9 am.

Each guest will receive a two-hour, non-redemption game band upon entry, and select snacks and beverages will be served at a discounted price of $2.50 each in the morning.

Community Day is all about giving back and bringing people together. Throughout the entire day, $1 from each food and beverage order as well as each game band purchase will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through partners at BGC Canada.

Cineplex is also offering a morning of free movies and $2.50 concession items on November 4. Stay tuned for another update because Cineplex will announce which movies will be showing for free on Community Day on October 25.

Last year, family favourites like The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City were featured on the big screen.

Where: Deerfoot City – 1108, 901 64th Avenue NE

With files from Simran Singh