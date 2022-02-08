Chuckwagon races to return to the Calgary Stampede this year

Hold on to your (cowboy) hats because an iconic event is returning to the Stampede this year, and it’s sure to get your heart racing.

After a hiatus in 2021, the Calgary Stampede has revealed that the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races will be back as a part of the Evening Show this year.

“Chucks. Are. BACK!” wrote the Calgary Stampede in an Instagram caption. The post named drivers that include Sutherland, Bensmiller, Glass, Nolin, Fike, Vigen, Motowylo, and Dorchester, “and their… horsepower.”

The chuckwagon races take place each of the 10 days of the Calgary Stampede, and there are nine nightly heats boasting 27 drivers, their outriders, and 162 horses. Teams compete for “prize money and bragging rights,” says the Stampede’s website.

The 2022 Stampede runs from July 8 to 17, and the chucks start each evening at 7:45 pm. The races are followed by the world-famous Bell Grandstand Show.

Tickets for the 2022 Evening Show are available now and include admission to Stampede Park on the day the ticket is valid for.

When: July 8 to 17, 2022

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; Evening Show tickets start at $51