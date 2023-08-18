Mister M. is a new restaurant concept in Calgary, and the Dished team recently had the chance to check it out.

This is a new supper club and cocktail lounge that promises delectable food, a sophisticated ambience, and a classic cocktail program.

Located in the heart of Calgary on Stephen Ave, the spot strives to be a “go-to destination for those looking for a modern and intimate dining experience.” The menu items feature a fusion of classic and contemporary cuisine.

The atmosphere of soigne, or to be dressed elegantly and well groomed, is the name of the game in this sophisticated room. There is also a weekly lineup of live entertainment as well as a Late Night Series. Even Bryce Vine made a stop here for dinner during the Stampede.

We tried many of the popular dishes out for ourselves in this room filled with chandeliers and live jazz music. Here are just some of the dishes we tasted.

Prawn Ceviche

Grapefruit, serrano chilis, and tomato.

Sambal Prawns

Fennel, pea shoots, and samba cream.

Steak Tartare

Alberta beef, dijon mustard, capers, and fresh farmed egg yolk.

Crispy Rice Cakes

Atlantic salmon, guacamole, sushi ginger, and sesame seeds.

Lobster Rolls and Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Atlantic lobster, dill agile, and chives. The authentic, made-in-house chicken is paired with jus and house salad.

Mister M.

Address: 601 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram