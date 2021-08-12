This Calgary bakery is THE go-to for canine birthday cakes and treats



Dogs become a part of our families and it’s important to treat them as such, including making sure that they receive the most nutritious food possible.

Luckily for Calgary’s canines, there’s a local bakery ensuring our furry friends receive just that.

When Danielle Schule’s dog, Fez, was diagnosed with meningitis 11 years ago, he ended up developing new allergies and requiring nutritionally-dense food. This led Schule to begin making his food and treats herself.

Over the years, Schule’s project, initially aimed at helping Fez, has grown into a successful business: Cheddar Dogs. The local dog bakery is now a go-to for canine birthday cakes, treats, and holiday goodies in Calgary.

From Pupsicles to dog pizza, hot dogs to Paw Cakes and two tier culinary creations, Schule makes everything at her home business in Calgary.

Most of the ingredients used in Cheddar Dogs’ goodies are sourced from within Alberta. The company is wheat-, corn-, and soy-free, using no preservatives or additives in their treats. Even the icing colours are all natural, coming from vegetable powders.

Best of all, every single ingredient in Cheddar Dogs’ products provides some nutritional value for your doggo.

The pupper treats are sold online and at Calgary pet stores such as Tail Blazers and Doodle Dogs, however a lot of Cheddar Dogs’ business over the last 10 years has come from markets.

With Spruce Meadows Christmas Market, the Festival of Crafts, and many more canceled last year due the pandemic, Schule said that she saw a big impact on her business.

“However,” she continued, “Calgarians were amazing and we did see a huge life in our online sales, and we are so grateful for that!”

This increase helped the company launch its online Dogs and Dorks store on Etsy, which is less treat driven, with more decor and fun, dog-related merch.

Schule currently employs one part-time worker, and, in years not affected by the pandemic, hires temporary staff during the Christmas season to help with markets and demand.

Check out Cheddar Dogs next time you’re looking for a tasty (and healthy) snack for your pooch, because, according to Schule, “your dog is better than anyone else’s, and they deserve the best treats!”

And be sure to visit Cheddar Dogs on Instagram, where you’ll find treats that look so good you’ll almost want to eat them yourself, along with adorable pictures of plenty of happy pups.