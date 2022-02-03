These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our February roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $265,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include cozy wood-burning fireplaces, recent upgrades and renovations, stainless steel appliances, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

982 sq ft

This Parkhill townhome offers an updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, a large living room, a private balcony with views over the shared backyard, and good-sized bedroom closets and in-suite storage and laundry. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property is half a block from the Elbow River and Stanley Park, two blocks from a CTrain station, and just minutes from plenty of shops and restaurants.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

790 sq ft

Located in Renfrew, this property has brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances, a cozy living room overlooking a large green space, hardwood floors, stone tile flooring in the kitchen and washroom, and a newer furnace. The well-kept home has extremely low condo fees, a basement with room for a secondary entertainment area or workout space, and easy access to main roads, downtown, Bridgeland, and Edmonton Trail businesses.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathrooms

678 sq ft

This end-unit townhome in Bankview boasts a wood-burning fireplace, a private balcony, a magnetic wall, heated underground parking and an additional storage locker. Recent upgrades include mostly new windows, fresh paint, light fixtures, and German-engineered vinyl plank in the kitchen.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,180 sq ft

Located in Vista Heights, this two-storey townhome has been extensively renovated and is in “show home condition,” according to its real estate listing. The property faces a park, and it has one of the largest floor plans in the building complex, with two entrances, main floor laundry, a partially finished basement, and a balcony off of the primary bedroom. The home has recently been painted, with upgraded flooring and carpet, kitchen renovations, and a newer furnace and hot water tank.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathroom

1,184 sq ft

Listed by Urban Realty, this Vista Heights property features a bright and open floor plan, three generously sized bedrooms, and assigned parking. The home has fresh paint, new laminate and linoleum flooring and baseboards, and offers easy access to schools, playgrounds, shopping, the Deerfoot Trail, and downtown Calgary.