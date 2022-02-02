Iconic cabins near Jasper reimagined with mountain-inspired decor (PHOTOS)

Imagine cozying up in a picturesque cabin in the Rockies, surrounded by trees and stunning vistas, with everything you could possibly need for the perfect mountain getaway right at your fingertips.

You can do just that at the newly renovated and reimagined Miette Mountain Cabins near Jasper.

Previously known as the Pocahontas Cabins, the property was operated by Mountain Park Lodges (MPL) until 2019, when attractions and hospitality company Pursuit began a partnership with MPL and assumed ownership of its hotel portfolio.

Miette Mountain Cabins consists of a collection of 10 classic cabins along with cozy lodge rooms. The property boasts warm wood interiors, stone fireplaces, and common spaces designed for enjoying the mountains with family and friends.

Pursuit announced on Wednesday that accommodations have been upgraded with renovated cabins featuring contemporary and casual mountain decor and a redesigned main lodge lounge.

According to a media release from Pursuit, the refresh will also include additional guest room upgrades, to be completed this May.

Miette Mountain Cabins offers a wide array of amenities designed to make your stay in the mountains that much better.

“Located in one of the most pristine mountain landscapes in the Canadian Rockies, the reimagined Miette Mountain Cabins invites visitors to stay at the doorstep of a stunning wilderness experience,” said Stuart Back, Chief Operating Officer, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in the release.

You might also like: A brand new hotel is set to open in Jasper National Park this summer

A new way to tour is coming to Jasper National Park this spring (PHOTOS)

The property has a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and barbecues. Getting outdoors and enjoying what is to offer is easy thanks to its location near natural hot springs, hiking trails, and other activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miette Mountain Cabins (@miettemountaincabins)

Miette Mountain Cabins is located in the historic Miette Hot Springs area of Jasper National Park, only a 30-minute drive from the Jasper townsite.

Pursuit has collaborated with Indigenous communities for the accommodations’ renaming “to ensure we are taking steps to honour this special place and in respect of the historical and cultural significance of these lands,” said Back.

The property is one of seven Jasper hotels by Pursuit, along with a number of experiences and restaurant options in the area, including the Columbia Icefield Skywalk, Glacier View Lodge at the Columbia Icefield, dining and boat tour adventures at Maligne Lake, and the Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen.