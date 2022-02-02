These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our February roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include wine cellars, home theatres, elevators, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

You might also like: A Look Inside: Brand new $5.8M Calgary estate home with elevator (PHOTOS)

Nearly 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar this February

These are the cheapest houses for sale in every province in Canada

These are a few of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,742 sq ft

3,742 sq ft Unique Features: Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, this Bel-Aire home boasts a sunken living room with wood-burning fireplace, a waterfall feature in the backyard, and a basement complete with a media/rec room, gym, wine vault, and a sound-proof music room.

this Bel-Aire home boasts a sunken living room with wood-burning fireplace, a waterfall feature in the backyard, and a basement complete with a media/rec room, gym, wine vault, and a sound-proof music room. Other Features: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue, smoker, fridge drawers, an oversized double garage, and an ideal location backing onto the Elbow River/Glenmore Reservoir.

Living Space: 4,387 sq ft

4,387 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Britannia, this property features a custom open staircase with contemporary glass and stainless steel railings, in-floor slab heating in the basement garage, a large screen projection media room, wet bar, and gym in the lower level, and a four-car garage with high ceilings to accommodate lifts for extra cars.

Located in Britannia, this property features a custom open staircase with contemporary glass and stainless steel railings, in-floor slab heating in the basement garage, a large screen projection media room, wet bar, and gym in the lower level, and a four-car garage with high ceilings to accommodate lifts for extra cars. Other Features: Five bedrooms, six-and-two-half bathrooms, double walk-in closets in the primary bedroom, a stone wall feature and gas ribbon fireplace in the great room, and a large chef’s kitchen with an island, quartz counters, walk-through pantry, and a wet bar/serving station complete with a wine cooler.

Living Space: 3,900 sq ft

3,900 sq ft Unique Features: This Erlton home borders a park and the Elbow River, and has a stone-clad wine room, a three-storey chandalier, heated limestone, solid white oak, and ceramic tile floors, and an outdoor kitchen and barbecue.

This Erlton home borders a park and the Elbow River, and has a stone-clad wine room, a three-storey chandalier, heated limestone, solid white oak, and ceramic tile floors, and an outdoor kitchen and barbecue. Other Features: Three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a triple-car garage, a private balcony off the primary suite, a theatre room, a games room with its own bar, and a convenient location just a short walk from the Stampede Grounds, Repsol Sports Centre, and to the shopping and dining of 4th Street and 17th Avenue.

Living Space: 4,443 sq ft

4,443 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Britannia, this home is fully automated by touch pads, remote controls, or your phone, including lights, blinds, TVs, alarm, sprinklers, security cameras, doorbell, music, intercom, and climate control. It also has a wet bar with a built-in carbonated water machine, a two-storey media room, a golf simulator, and a plaster wine room.

Located in Britannia, this home is fully automated by touch pads, remote controls, or your phone, including lights, blinds, TVs, alarm, sprinklers, security cameras, doorbell, music, intercom, and climate control. It also has a wet bar with a built-in carbonated water machine, a two-storey media room, a golf simulator, and a plaster wine room. Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an elevator, an underground two-car garage, a self-contained, heated dog run, multiple secret doors leading to additional rooms in the home, and a two-level office with a spiral staircase and leather floor.