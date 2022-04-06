These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our April roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $150,000.

And a lower budget doesn’t mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include recent upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, city views, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

691 sq ft

Listed by Real Broker, this Bankview condo offers plenty of natural light, a south-facing balcony, in-suite laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, and a common rooftop patio with panoramic skyline views. There’s newer paint and flooring, and the kitchen and bathroom have been updated.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

446 sq ft

Located in Lower Mount Royal, this property features an open floor plan, maple cabinetry and a breakfast bar in the kitchen, brand new laminate flooring and fresh paint, and a quiet, south-facing balcony. The condo is located within walking distance of the restaurants, shopping, and cafes of 17th Avenue, and to the downtown core and public transit.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

865 sq ft

This corner-unit condo in Sunalta has an eat-in kitchen, a large living room, private west-facing balcony, lots of storage and a new, flat ceiling. The location allows easy access to some of Calgary’s best shopping and eateries along with the famous Red Mile, and is just a couple of blocks from the Sunalta CTrain station.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

514 sq ft

Located in Bankview, this top-floor property offers plenty of natural light, an open concept living space, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a kitchen island, a spacious bedroom, in-suite laundry, and downtown Calgary views from the balcony.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

487 sq ft

This updated Sunalta condo features a galley kitchen and a large island with a breakfast bar, a spacious living room, in-suite laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has had several updates, including hardwood floors, fresh paint, backsplash, and lighting.