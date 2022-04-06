These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)
Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.
In our April roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $150,000.
And a lower budget doesn’t mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include recent upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, city views, and more.
If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.
5. $149,900: 206 – 2214 14A Street SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 691 sq ft
Listed by Real Broker, this Bankview condo offers plenty of natural light, a south-facing balcony, in-suite laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, and a common rooftop patio with panoramic skyline views. There’s newer paint and flooring, and the kitchen and bathroom have been updated.
4. $149,900: 205 – 1129 Cameron Avenue SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 446 sq ft
Located in Lower Mount Royal, this property features an open floor plan, maple cabinetry and a breakfast bar in the kitchen, brand new laminate flooring and fresh paint, and a quiet, south-facing balcony. The condo is located within walking distance of the restaurants, shopping, and cafes of 17th Avenue, and to the downtown core and public transit.
3. $149,500: 2 – 1633 11th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 865 sq ft
This corner-unit condo in Sunalta has an eat-in kitchen, a large living room, private west-facing balcony, lots of storage and a new, flat ceiling. The location allows easy access to some of Calgary’s best shopping and eateries along with the famous Red Mile, and is just a couple of blocks from the Sunalta CTrain station.
2. $144,900: 405 – 1424 22nd Avenue SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 514 sq ft
Located in Bankview, this top-floor property offers plenty of natural light, an open concept living space, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a kitchen island, a spacious bedroom, in-suite laundry, and downtown Calgary views from the balcony.
1. $139,900: 103 -1534 15th Avenue SW
Listing details:
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 487 sq ft
This updated Sunalta condo features a galley kitchen and a large island with a breakfast bar, a spacious living room, in-suite laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has had several updates, including hardwood floors, fresh paint, backsplash, and lighting.