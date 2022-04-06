Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Elle McLean
Apr 6 2022, 11:07 pm
206-2214 14A Street SW (Real Broker) | 103 - 1534 15th Avenue SW (Adam Mysliwy/Century 21 Elevate Real Estate)

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own property.

In our April roundup of some of the cheapest real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, affordable homes can be found throughout the city for less than $150,000.

And a lower budget doesn’t mean that you have to compromise your standards, as property highlights include recent upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, city views, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

5. $149,900: 206 – 2214 14A Street SW

cheapest homes calgary

206 -2214 14A Street SW (Real Broker)

cheapest homes calgary

206 -2214 14A Street SW (Real Broker)

cheapest homes calgary

206 -2214 14A Street SW (Real Broker)

Listing details: 

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 691 sq ft

Listed by Real Broker, this Bankview condo offers plenty of natural light, a south-facing balcony, in-suite laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, and a common rooftop patio with panoramic skyline views. There’s newer paint and flooring, and the kitchen and bathroom have been updated.

4. $149,900: 205 – 1129 Cameron Avenue SW

cheapest homes Calgary

205 – 1129 Cameron Avenue SW (Deirdre Halferty/Calgary West Realty)

cheapest homes Calgary

205 – 1129 Cameron Avenue SW (Deirdre Halferty/Calgary West Realty)

205 – 1129 Cameron Avenue SW (Deirdre Halferty/Calgary West Realty)

Listing details: 

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 446 sq ft

Located in Lower Mount Royal, this property features an open floor plan, maple cabinetry and a breakfast bar in the kitchen, brand new laminate flooring and fresh paint, and a quiet, south-facing balcony. The condo is located within walking distance of the restaurants, shopping, and cafes of 17th Avenue, and to the downtown core and public transit.

3. $149,500: 2 – 1633 11th Avenue SW

cheapest homes Calgary

2 – 1633 11th Avenue SW (Craig Rushton/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

cheapest homes Calgary

2 – 1633 11th Avenue SW (Craig Rushton/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

2 – 1633 11th Avenue SW (Craig Rushton/Century 21 Bamber Realty Ltd.)

Listing details: 

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 865 sq ft

This corner-unit condo in Sunalta has an eat-in kitchen, a large living room, private west-facing balcony, lots of storage and a new, flat ceiling. The location allows easy access to some of Calgary’s best shopping and eateries along with the famous Red Mile, and is just a couple of blocks from the Sunalta CTrain station.

2. $144,900: 405 – 1424 22nd Avenue SW

cheapest homes Calgary

1424 22nd Avenue SW (Thomas Calvert/RE/MAX Landan Real Estate)

cheapest homes Calgary

1424 22nd Avenue SW (Thomas Calvert/RE/MAX Landan Real Estate)

1424 22nd Avenue SW (Thomas Calvert/RE/MAX Landan Real Estate)

Listing details: 

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 514 sq ft

Located in Bankview, this top-floor property offers plenty of natural light, an open concept living space, hardwood floors, granite countertops and a kitchen island, a spacious bedroom, in-suite laundry, and downtown Calgary views from the balcony.

1. $139,900: 103 -1534 15th Avenue SW

cheapest homes Calgary

103 – 1534 15th Avenue SW (Adam Mysliwy/Century 21 Elevate Real Estate)

cheapest homes Calgary

103 – 1534 15th Avenue SW (Adam Mysliwy/Century 21 Elevate Real Estate)

103 – 1534 15th Avenue SW (Adam Mysliwy/Century 21 Elevate Real Estate)

Listing details: 

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 487 sq ft

This updated Sunalta condo features a galley kitchen and a large island with a breakfast bar, a spacious living room, in-suite laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The unit has had several updates, including hardwood floors, fresh paint, backsplash, and lighting.

