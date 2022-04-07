These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other major Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our April roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include home gyms, saunas and steam rooms, wine cellars, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

You might also like: These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Here's what a $1M Calgary home looks like compared to other Canadian cities (PHOTOS)

Waiting game: Over half of Canadian millennials put plans to buy a home on hold

These are a few of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,116 sq ft

3,116 sq ft Unique Features: Listed by Charles Real Estate, this Upper Elbow Park home features a Foscarini chandelier in the impressive foyer, two dining areas, a sunken living room, and a private deck and spa-inspired ensuite in the primary bedroom.

Listed by Charles Real Estate, this Upper Elbow Park home features a Foscarini chandelier in the impressive foyer, two dining areas, a sunken living room, and a private deck and spa-inspired ensuite in the primary bedroom. Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a bar and exercise room in the basement, designer lighting, marble, quartz, and walnut finishes throughout, and a professionally landscaped yard.

Living Space: 4,316 sq ft

4,316 sq ft Unique Features: This Bel-Aire home has a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with a walk-through butler pantry leading to a kitchen with double islands, Wolf & Subzero appliances, including two dishwashers. There’s also a gorgeous marble sink in the guest bathroom, a home fitness studio with a commercial-grade spring-rubber floor, a theatre-quality projection TV, and wiring for electric vehicle charging.

This Bel-Aire home has a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with a walk-through butler pantry leading to a kitchen with double islands, Wolf & Subzero appliances, including two dishwashers. There’s also a gorgeous marble sink in the guest bathroom, a home fitness studio with a commercial-grade spring-rubber floor, a theatre-quality projection TV, and wiring for electric vehicle charging. Other Features: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated triple garage, a full Control4-automated system for entertainment, security, lights, and blinds, a two-level stone patio, a steam shower, heated floors, and double walk-through closets in the owner’s suite.

Living Space: 4,111 sq ft

4,111 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Rideau Park, this executive family home features skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, a Lutron remote wireless system, a European-designed kitchen with professional appliances, a huge patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and sunken hot tub in the backyard, and its own gym and steam room.

Located in Rideau Park, this executive family home features skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, a Lutron remote wireless system, a European-designed kitchen with professional appliances, a huge patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and sunken hot tub in the backyard, and its own gym and steam room. Other Features: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an open riser staircase, a bar in the basement, and a private balcony and gas fireplace in the primary bedroom.

Living Space: 5,555 sq ft

5,555 sq ft Unique Features: This Upper Mount Royal home offers city skyline and park views, a built-in barbecue kitchen, covered outdoor living rooms, a waterfall feature in the backyard, a library and music room off of the living room, a secret Harry Potter back stairwell leading to the upper-level bedrooms, and a shower in the mudroom for cleaning up your four-legged friend.

This Upper Mount Royal home offers city skyline and park views, a built-in barbecue kitchen, covered outdoor living rooms, a waterfall feature in the backyard, a library and music room off of the living room, a secret Harry Potter back stairwell leading to the upper-level bedrooms, and a shower in the mudroom for cleaning up your four-legged friend. Other Features: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, several wood-burning fireplaces, a Tuscan wine cellar, and a dumbwaiter from the basement to the upper-level kitchen.