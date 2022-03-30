Here's what a $1M Calgary home looks like compared to other Canadian cities (PHOTOS)

When compared to the rest of Canada, home prices in Calgary seem to fall somewhere in the middle.

Look at cities like Vancouver and Toronto, and Calgary real estate listings appear very affordable, while places such as Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Lévis, Quebec, offer much lower property prices than YYC.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), as of February 2022, the average cost of a home in Canada was $816,720, up 20.6% from February 2021 ($677,435). In Calgary, that average is dramatically lower, at $484,000 in February 2022, which is a 15.7% increase from the same month last year.

While a million dollars might seem like a lot of money, in some Canadian cities these days, it may not get you the mansion you’d expect.

We’ve taken property listings in major metropolises across the country, including Calgary, and compared the homes you could purchase in each if you had a cool $1 million in your pocket to spend on real estate.

Keep in mind that you’re likely to get more bang for your buck in Calgary’s suburbs, or with homes in smaller nearby cities like Airdrie and Okotoks.

Here is what a $1 million home looks like in cities across Canada, starting with Calgary.

If a picture says a thousand words, this frontal view of 6951 Christie Briar Manor SW in Calgary says a million.

Featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home has a total finished area of 2,527 sq ft – nearly 850 sq ft larger than the Coquitlam home that we’ve used for comparison, for a dollar less.

With this Calgary home serving as the measuring stick, how does the rest of Canada compare?

This extremely colourful home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms in a 1,680 sq ft space. The three-level home has two fireplaces and a ton of land for future development.

It seems to be in relatively good condition, though certain aspects of the home are beginning to show their age.

The kitchen features older appliances that appear to be in decent shape, though there is no stainless steel equipment to be found.

You can basically buy a castle in other parts of Canada for the price of a regular detached home in BC. Case in point: this ancestral house in Lévis, Quebec.

This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is a renovated home on a 143,400 sq ft lot. It even has its very own backyard lake.

Pictures make the property look more like a house of royalty than a family home.

Toronto is beginning to see a similar fate as that of Vancouver. Believe it or not, as of last month, the average price of a home in Greater Toronto was slightly higher than in Greater Vancouver, and much higher than the national average.

With that in consideration, it still seems easier to find a complete detached home in Toronto than in Metro Vancouver, at a more affordable rate. Case in point: this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 42 Enchanted Hill Crescent, a high-demand area.

The home features an open concept layout, with some renovated rooms, and a recently replaced roof. The home also features a room with a mirror wall that would be perfect for a dance space, or as seen in the picture below, a work out or yoga studio.

“Honey, I’m home!”

This stunning Winnipeg bungalow features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It offers 2,280 sq ft of space, a huge kitchen, and lake views. The listing states the home has “tons of windows” to let in lots of natural light.

It has a hot tub, stone patios, a pond with a stream, and a theatre room with a projector. The theatre room has a sliding soundproof dividing wall.

It seems to pack in incredible value for the price when looking at other homes across Canada, particularly compared to Vancouver’s offerings.

We’re wrapping up this list with a trip out east to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is in a subdivision near schools and biking trails, and is relatively new, having been built in 2009.

Minutes to downtown Halifax, the location can’t be beat. Nine-foot ceilings await when you enter the home, and an open-concept kitchen with granite countertops connects to a “cozy family room.”

A theatre room boasts a built-in projector and newly installed professional surround sound system. And as you can see, the theatre room looks luxurious.

The Halifax home is listed at $958,000, well below some of the other listings in this post.

With files from Amir Ali