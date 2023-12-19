NewsTravel DealsCuratedTravel

10 cheap last-minute holiday flights from Calgary for under $500 roundtrip

Laine Mitchell
Dec 19 2023, 6:17 pm
Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock | J.D. Canchila/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this holiday season.

The last couple of weeks of December into early January might mean time spent with family and friends by the Christmas tree, but for those without big holiday plans or with some unexpected time off from work, spending lazy days sitting around watching Netflix day after day in Calgary is hardly appealing.

We’ve rounded up some last-minute flights out of Calgary International Airport for those who’d rather explore a different city than stay home waiting for Santa and for the clock to strike midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Houston

Edmonton flights winter

travelview/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: December 25 to January 2
Cost: $369

Cabo San Lucas

Los Cabos

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock)

Airline: Sunwing
When: December 23 to December 30
Cost: $485

Orlando

orlando disney world

Walt Disney World/Facebook

Airline: Lynx and Frontier
When: December 31 to January 9
Cost: $441

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: December 31 to January 7
Cost: $279

Vancouver

downtown vancouver skyline single family neighbourhood snow winter

StandbildCA/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: December 24 to 31
Cost: $236

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: December 22 to 28
Cost: $299

Montreal

Montreal rent

Albert Pego/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: December 31 to January 8
Cost: $375

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: December 21 to 27
Cost: $362

Toronto

Toronto rents

brunocoelho/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: December 28 to January 4
Cost: $365

Victoria

cheap flight deals calgary

GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: December 24 to 31
Cost: $208

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

