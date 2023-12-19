10 cheap last-minute holiday flights from Calgary for under $500 roundtrip
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this holiday season.
The last couple of weeks of December into early January might mean time spent with family and friends by the Christmas tree, but for those without big holiday plans or with some unexpected time off from work, spending lazy days sitting around watching Netflix day after day in Calgary is hardly appealing.
We’ve rounded up some last-minute flights out of Calgary International Airport for those who’d rather explore a different city than stay home waiting for Santa and for the clock to strike midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Houston
Airline: Air Canada
When: December 25 to January 2
Cost: $369
Cabo San Lucas
Airline: Sunwing
When: December 23 to December 30
Cost: $485
Orlando
Airline: Lynx and Frontier
When: December 31 to January 9
Cost: $441
Las Vegas
Airline: Lynx
When: December 31 to January 7
Cost: $279
Vancouver
Airline: WestJet
When: December 24 to 31
Cost: $236
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: December 22 to 28
Cost: $299
Montreal
Airline: Lynx
When: December 31 to January 8
Cost: $375
Los Angeles
Airline: Lynx
When: December 21 to 27
Cost: $362
Toronto
Airline: Lynx
When: December 28 to January 4
Cost: $365
Victoria
Airline: Lynx
When: December 24 to 31
Cost: $208
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!