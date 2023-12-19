10 cheap last-minute holiday flights from Calgary for under $500 roundtrip

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this holiday season.

The last couple of weeks of December into early January might mean time spent with family and friends by the Christmas tree, but for those without big holiday plans or with some unexpected time off from work, spending lazy days sitting around watching Netflix day after day in Calgary is hardly appealing.

We’ve rounded up some last-minute flights out of Calgary International Airport for those who’d rather explore a different city than stay home waiting for Santa and for the clock to strike midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Houston

Airline: Air Canada

When: December 25 to January 2

Cost: $369

Cabo San Lucas

Airline: Sunwing

When: December 23 to December 30

Cost: $485

Orlando

Airline: Lynx and Frontier

When: December 31 to January 9

Cost: $441

Las Vegas

Airline: Lynx

When: December 31 to January 7

Cost: $279

Vancouver

Airline: WestJet

When: December 24 to 31

Cost: $236

Phoenix

Airline: Flair

When: December 22 to 28

Cost: $299

Montreal

Airline: Lynx

When: December 31 to January 8

Cost: $375

Los Angeles

Airline: Lynx

When: December 21 to 27

Cost: $362

Toronto

Airline: Lynx

When: December 28 to January 4

Cost: $365

Victoria

Airline: Lynx

When: December 24 to 31

Cost: $208

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!