West Coast adventure: Fly roundtrip from Calgary to Victoria for just $87

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Aug 10 2023, 8:21 pm
GTS Productions/Shutterstock

If you’re a Calgarian who loves to escape to the West Coast whenever possible, there are cheap flight deals available right now from Calgary to Victoria that will get you there without breaking the bank.

WestJet is offering flights as low as $88 roundtrip to Victoria in September.

 
 
 
 
 
The peak season for whale watching will still be in full swing (it tapers off in October). It will also still be warm enough to enjoy walks along the beach and evening strolls between restaurants. 

 
 
 
 
 
How to book these tickets:

  • Use Google Flights for trips between Calgary and Victoria here.
  • Select the dates for departure (the cheapest flights we could find start on September 5 starting at $105).
  • Even cheaper flights can be found on Scanner and Kayak for the same dates, with trips with different airlines, mainly WestJet and Flair, knocking your roundtrip total below $100. 

SkyScanner

Is Victoria on your 2023 travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.

