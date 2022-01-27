Fly from Calgary to Ontario or BC for under $185 roundtrip starting this spring

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Take a vacation on the cheap this year, with flights from Calgary to destinations in Ontario and BC available for less than $185 roundtrip starting this spring.

According to YYC Deals, flight deals can be found through WestJet, Air Canada, and Air Transat from March to October 2022, with non-stop trips available between $107 and $184, including taxes.

You might also like: New airline offers flights from Calgary to Vancouver for $49

Ticket sales for Canada's new ultra low-cost airline have officially launched

6 companies to work for in Calgary if you love to travel

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Toronto are currently available from $161, or, if you prefer to land outside of Ontario’s capital city, Calgary to Kitchener-Waterloo trips can be purchased for $107, or to Ottawa for $184.

For those hoping to head to our westernmost province from Calgary, cheap roundtrip flights to Vancouver are available from $135 roundtrip right now.

Trips can also be found from Calgary to Kelowna for $132, to Victoria for $118, to Comox for $135, and to Abbotsford for as low as $107.

How to find and book these deals

1. Visit the Air Canada, WestJet, or Air Transat websites.

2. Enter Calgary (YYC) and either Toronto (YYZ), Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF), Ottawa (YOW), Vancouver (YVR), Victoria (YYJ), Kelowna (YLW), Comox (YQQ), or Abbotsford (YXX) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (deals currently available between March and October 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options, such as seat selection, checked baggage, or flexible change policies, which may add additional fees to your trip.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, it’s important to review any provincial and territorial COVID-19 restrictions before you leave. You’ll also need to show proof of vaccine and valid ID in order to board your flight.

Bon voyage!