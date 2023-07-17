Fly from Calgary to Boston for under $260 roundtrip this fall

If you’ve been craving some authentic Boston clam chowder, these new cheap flight deals can help get your hands on some… soon!

WestJet has dropped the price of its peak summer and fall flights from Calgary to Boston to just around $300 roundtrip, including taxes.

Just in time for Oktoberfest, Boston will be celebrating the big German festival throughout September and October, with dozens of events planned throughout the city.

For anyone wanting to travel in September, WestJet is offering even cheaper flights between September 19-23 and September 19-26 for $258.

You can also avoid the stress of connecting flights since these are non-stop flights both ways!

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Calgary (YYC) to Boston (BOS) Choose the departure dates that work best for you. There are cheap flights throughout the summer but the cheapest are in September.

We found the best deals were from the end of September and into early October.

So, there you have it. Book this deal while you still can, and safe travels!