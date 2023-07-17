These are the best places to detox in Calgary post-Stampede
The days after the Calgary Stampede are always rough — you wake up with a killer hangover and you start to wonder if it was really a good idea to eat (or drink) all of those tasty items at the Midway.
But it’s not that hard to revive yourself. It might seem hard… but you can do it.
To help you feel wonderful again, here’s a list of the best places to get your post-Stampede detox diet in Calgary.
Kb & Co
View this post on Instagram
This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.
Address: 926 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Dirtbelly
View this post on Instagram
Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirtbelly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.
Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary
Vitality Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
This spot offers smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toast, poke bowls, and bulletproof coffee – aka all the good things in life to keep you fuelled and full.
Address: Fifth Avenue Place – 420 2nd Street SW
Phone: 587-475-8775
Fork and Salad
View this post on Instagram
Get healthy, sustainable, nutritious, and delicious grub like steak, chicken, and hummus-based salads at Fork and Salad.
Address: Mount Royal Village – 120, 880 16th Avenue SW
Wise and Wright
View this post on Instagram
Located on the street level of the Core shopping centre, Wise and Wright is a busy food spot right on Stephen Avenue. You can find many healthy foods here, from bowls to smoothies to beautifully crafted salads. The avocado toast, made with chimichurri, mushrooms, and walnuts, is a must-try.
Address: 317 7th Avenue SW #163, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-2987
Seed n Salt
View this post on Instagram
Seed n Salt has committed itself to using real ingredients and has one of the best healthy menus in Calgary. The menu is as nutritional as it is large, with an impressive number of options. Smoothie bowls and salads are an obvious choice here and for good reason, but it also has a wide variety of grains, small bites, and avocado toast. It even offers a full breakfast menu that would rival any other breakfast spot.
Address: 2008 4th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-460-9904
Hula
View this post on Instagram
Hula offers a great selection of nutritious and fresh poke bowls in a variety of flavours, including spicy, traditional, and tropical, to name a few.
Address: Brookfield Place — #212-225 6th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-265-8443
Address: Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail S
Phone: 403-386-0222
Address: Centennial Place +15 Level — Unit 215 – 520 3rd Avenue SW
Phone: 403-263-4944
Address: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE
Phone: 587-352-hula
Address: Market Mall — 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW
Phone: 403-288-1798
Address: Crossiron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rockyview County
Phone: 587-351-1920
Oasis Jimma Juice Bar
View this post on Instagram
Did you Stampede a little too hard? Take a break from alcohol and recharge with some healthy smoothies and hangover-cure juice. Oasis Jimma Juice Bar serves 100% natural fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies, and it also offers authentic Ethiopian food. This juice bar is perfect for vegetarians, as it has loads of veggie-based food options available.
Address: 1012 1st Street SW
The Chopped Leaf
View this post on Instagram
The Chopped Leaf is a healthy franchise that offers chef-designed and build-your-own salad bowls. You can load your salad with a variety of greens, proteins, cheeses, nuts, and fruits. All its dressings are homemade and focus on being natural and flavourful.
Address: 7337 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 587-832-5323
Address: 130 Country Village Road NE
Phone: 403-454-0800
Address: 4916 130th Avenue
Phone: 403-404-5323
Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard
Phone: 587-356-2772
Address: 722 85th Street SW
Phone: 403-764-2467
Address: 33 Heritage Meadows Way
Phone: 587-352-5323
Address: 8650 112th Avenue NW
Phone: 587-296-2467
Address: 11676 Sarcee Trail NW
Phone: 403-295-2815
Aida’s Bistro
View this post on Instagram
Aida’s Bistro is a family-run Lebanese restaurant in the heart of downtown. It offers healthy, organic, delicious home-cooked Lebanese food like yogurt lamp chops, fish tajen, and Mediterranean chicken, just to name a few.
Address: 2208 4th Street SW, Calgary
With files from Christy Wang
