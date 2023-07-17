The days after the Calgary Stampede are always rough — you wake up with a killer hangover and you start to wonder if it was really a good idea to eat (or drink) all of those tasty items at the Midway.

But it’s not that hard to revive yourself. It might seem hard… but you can do it.

To help you feel wonderful again, here’s a list of the best places to get your post-Stampede detox diet in Calgary.

This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.

Address: 926 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirtbelly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.

Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot offers smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toast, poke bowls, and bulletproof coffee – aka all the good things in life to keep you fuelled and full.

Address: Fifth Avenue Place – 420 2nd Street SW

Phone: 587-475-8775

Get healthy, sustainable, nutritious, and delicious grub like steak, chicken, and hummus-based salads at Fork and Salad.

Address: Mount Royal Village – 120, 880 16th Avenue SW

Located on the street level of the Core shopping centre, Wise and Wright is a busy food spot right on Stephen Avenue. You can find many healthy foods here, from bowls to smoothies to beautifully crafted salads. The avocado toast, made with chimichurri, mushrooms, and walnuts, is a must-try.

Address: 317 7th Avenue SW #163, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-2987

Seed n Salt has committed itself to using real ingredients and has one of the best healthy menus in Calgary. The menu is as nutritional as it is large, with an impressive number of options. Smoothie bowls and salads are an obvious choice here and for good reason, but it also has a wide variety of grains, small bites, and avocado toast. It even offers a full breakfast menu that would rival any other breakfast spot.

Address: 2008 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-9904

Hula offers a great selection of nutritious and fresh poke bowls in a variety of flavours, including spicy, traditional, and tropical, to name a few.

Address: Brookfield Place — #212-225 6th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-265-8443

Address: Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail S

Phone: 403-386-0222

Address: Centennial Place +15 Level — Unit 215 – 520 3rd Avenue SW

Phone: 403-263-4944

Address: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

Phone: 587-352-hula

Address: Market Mall — 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW

Phone: 403-288-1798

Address: Crossiron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rockyview County

Phone: 587-351-1920

Did you Stampede a little too hard? Take a break from alcohol and recharge with some healthy smoothies and hangover-cure juice. Oasis Jimma Juice Bar serves 100% natural fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies, and it also offers authentic Ethiopian food. This juice bar is perfect for vegetarians, as it has loads of veggie-based food options available.

Address: 1012 1st Street SW

The Chopped Leaf is a healthy franchise that offers chef-designed and build-your-own salad bowls. You can load your salad with a variety of greens, proteins, cheeses, nuts, and fruits. All its dressings are homemade and focus on being natural and flavourful.

Address: 7337 Macleod Trail SW

Phone: 587-832-5323

Address: 130 Country Village Road NE

Phone: 403-454-0800

Address: 4916 130th Avenue

Phone: 403-404-5323

Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard

Phone: 587-356-2772

Address: 722 85th Street SW

Phone: 403-764-2467

Address: 33 Heritage Meadows Way

Phone: 587-352-5323

Address: 8650 112th Avenue NW

Phone: 587-296-2467

Address: 11676 Sarcee Trail NW

Phone: 403-295-2815

Aida’s Bistro is a family-run Lebanese restaurant in the heart of downtown. It offers healthy, organic, delicious home-cooked Lebanese food like yogurt lamp chops, fish tajen, and Mediterranean chicken, just to name a few.

Address: 2208 4th Street SW, Calgary

With files from Christy Wang

