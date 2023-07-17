Wild weather in store for parts of Alberta today, including a tornado threat

Today is shaping up to be an active weather day in the province, with the chance of a tornado developing in extreme east central and southern Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says thunderstorms are expected through much of Alberta today, with the area of highest risk for severe storms being along the Saskatchewan border.

“A low-pressure system will develop in southern Alberta this afternoon and will likely bring severe weather to the region,” the ECCC stated.

“A strong cap may inhibit convection, but with the right forcing, associated front or a dry line, isolated severe thunderstorms could develop. All severe weather threats are possible today.”

The low moving into the province will also bring heavy rain to the Edmonton metro area, with totals in the 30 to 60-millimetre range possible by the time the low moves out of the region and into Saskatchewan tomorrow.

Hold onto your hats, too. The ECCC says as the low exits the province, strong winds — with gusts up to 80 km/h — are in the cards for tomorrow morning as well.

The ECCC added that the air quality in the province is expected to improve greatly today.