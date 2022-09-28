Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

5 Calgary homes for sale under $350,000 (PHOTOS)

Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock

Housing prices in Calgary have been going up over the past few years. But there are still some houses in Calgary that are high in affordability.

Of course, there are plenty of high-end options as well.

But if you are in the market for something a bit more reasonable, here are some houses in Calgary that could be in your price range.

812 Pinecliff Drive NE | $259,900

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

3024 29A Street SE | $274,900

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

3506 16 Avenue SE | $299,990

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

23 Abergale Place NE | $319,000

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

3636 39 Street NE | $319,900

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
