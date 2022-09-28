5 Calgary homes for sale under $350,000 (PHOTOS)
Sep 28 2022, 6:08 pm
Housing prices in Calgary have been going up over the past few years. But there are still some houses in Calgary that are high in affordability.
Of course, there are plenty of high-end options as well.
But if you are in the market for something a bit more reasonable, here are some houses in Calgary that could be in your price range.
- You might also like:
- Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rate to 4.5% by 2023: OECD
- A Look Inside: $1.5M Alberta home built in 1949 with 10 bathrooms (PHOTOS)
- 5 most expensive condos available in Calgary
812 Pinecliff Drive NE | $259,900
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
3024 29A Street SE | $274,900
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
3506 16 Avenue SE | $299,990
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
23 Abergale Place NE | $319,000
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
3636 39 Street NE | $319,900
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms