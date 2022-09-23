A home in Alberta built in 1949 has hit the market for more than $1.5 million, and it boasts 10 bathrooms and eight bedrooms.

The historical Bar-F ranch house has undergone extensive renovations and an addition completed in the last five years, according to the listing.

The main living area of the home is bright and offers plenty of space; it’s truly huge. It’s complemented by the parlour and the great room, both with a burning fireplace.

The kitchen has been renovated and there’s a stunning mountain view to the west through the large windows.

The upper level has seven bedrooms — that’s right, SEVEN! The main bedroom can be found here as well with a newly developed full ensuite bath and all the others with a three-piece ensuite.

A contained suite on this floor also has a kitchenette.

The addition done to the home in 2017 brought with it a four-car garage, grand front entryway and a lower level with a living room, bedroom, and a full bath.

The basement under the original house is partially finished and is currently used as storage and a workshop, however, it could be developed into whatever you see fit. A wine cellar, a hobby room, a family room? Whatever floats your boat!

The home also has two south-facing decks and a covered west-facing verandah that runs the full length of the home.

A paved driveway, firepit, and flat usable yard space make up the outdoor area, which boasts nearly four acres.