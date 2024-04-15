"Abrupt change": Calgary forecast to see a 25°C temperature drop and snow soon

Calgary is in for a bumpy weather week, with a serious drop in temperatures and some snow on the way for the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for the city early Monday morning, calling for an “abrupt change to the weather is on the way for southern Alberta later today,” thanks to a cold front moving through this afternoon and evening reaching the American border tonight.

“This front will usher in a cooler airmass along with rain and snow. Precipitation will start as rain before changing to snow. The transition from rain to snow will begin this evening north of the Calgary area, and overnight near Calgary,” the statement said.

With temperatures hovering just above 0°C, precipitation type as well as snowfall accumulations will vary greatly, according to ECCC.

It remains uncertain how much snowfall will accumulate, though amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Wednesday morning in some locations.

Looking at the long-range forecast, Calgary is set to see calm and cooler conditions for most of the work week as well, going from a high today of 16°C to highs of just 2°C and 3°C, including chilly overnight lows dropping down to -9°C, Thursday night.

When you do the math, that’s a 25°C temperature swing between Monday’s high and Thursday’s low, so keep your winter coats handy!

You can check out all the weather watches and warnings in place for Alberta right here.