The Government of Alberta is looking into how to approach the use of cellphones in schools by students, pushing out a survey for people to take.

The survey on the Alberta Government’s website states that “student cellphone use is increasing. It typically becomes more prevalent for children and youth as they advance through the grades.”

It added that teachers in Alberta may occasionally use cellphones in schools for learning and teaching purposes, and there are many reasons a student may use a cellphone within school hours, including:

Communicating about practices/rehearsals for school organizations (teams, clubs, etc.)

Checking transit schedules

Staying in touch with families about issues or emergencies

The message before the survey added that “there are concerns that cellphones can be a distraction in educational environments and can sometimes be used inappropriately within classrooms and schools.”

The survey is estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and will close on May 3, 2024.

The issue of cellphones in schools has even become a political point in neighbouring BC, with the leader of the opposition there vowing to ban cellphones in kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms province-wide if he’s elected in October.

Some other provinces have enacted policies on cellphones in schools, including Ontario, which restricts cellphone use during instructional time and only makes exceptions for students using them for health reasons (including mental health) and for teacher-sanctioned activities, such as conducting internet research.

Quebec also banned cellphones in class in December, with the prohibition taking effect when students returned to the classroom earlier this year.

With files from Megan Devlin