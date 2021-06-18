As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Let’s face it, most dads are probably underappreciated. They’re some of our first superheroes as we grow up, and they should be celebrated every day – but particularly on Father’s Day, which falls on Sunday, June 20 this year.

There are lots of things to do in Calgary this weekend, no matter what your dad loves to do. Barbecue some hots dogs on a biodegradable grill, catch a drive-in movie, hit up some food trucks, try your hand at a scavenger hunt, and more. One of the best things about dads is that, as long as the family is together, they’re usually happy!

Whether you’re celebrating a dad, grandfather, stepdad, uncle, or another father figure in your life this weekend, there’s sure to be something on our list to help make Father’s Day extra special.

Here are some ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Calgary this year.

YYC Food Trucks: Father’s Day edition

What: Grab a meal with Dad from the YYC Food Trucks, and enjoy a family picnic in the park. The truck lineup has yet to be released, but there’s sure to be something for everyone at this event.

When: June 20

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Waterfront Park (5225 101st Street NW)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Try your hand at The CORE Shopping Centre’s scavenger hunt

What: Team up with Dad and complete The CORE’s scavenger hunt complete to be entered to win a grand prize of a $500 CORE gift card. As a bonus, the first 200 teams to register receive a swag bag filled with goodies from CORE retailers and other downtown businesses.

After registering for the hunt, teams will be emailed 12 clues and a map to be used over the weekend. Teams can begin their hunts at various locations in and around The CORE. Stops feature mouth-watering local treats, robots in unexpected places, and plenty more surprises.

When: June 19 and 20

Time: 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW)

Cost: Free

Catch a live show at the Grey Eagle Drive-In

What: Join the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino at southern Alberta’s largest drive-in venue, and treat your dad to one of their shows. Upcoming live concerts include Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute Band on Friday, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids on Sunday.

When: June 18 and 20

Time: 7 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets vary by show – visit website for more details and to purchase tickets

Pick up a take-home meal from the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy a chef-created meal from the Calgary Zoo while celebrating conservation efforts this Father’s Day. All you need to do is heat and serve.

When: June 19 and 20

Time: Timed pick-up available for brunch every 30 minutes from 6 am to 12:30 pm, timed pick-up available for dinner every 30 minutes from noon to 6 pm, and timed pick-up available for barbecue kits every 30 minutes from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Pick up orders from the Calgary Zoo South Security building located at 1300 Zoo Road NE

Cost: Brunch is $100 for four people or $150 for six, a three-course dinner for two is $100 (with the option to add on a bottle of wine for $25), and three different barbecue kit options ranging from $70 to $80.

What: Encourage your dad to get his zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: June 19 and 20

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am and noon

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

TEDxYYC 2021 Reimagine: Public Art, Yoga and Meditation Event

What: This year’s TEDxYYC theme is REIMAGINE, and to bring this idea to life, TEDxYYC has partnered with local artist Rhys Farrell to paint two spectacular art murals at the Sunnyside ContainR Park.

Bring dad and the family down to check out the murals, relax with some yoga, take part in a guided meditation, and make your voice heard in a speaker’s corner, where participants and the public are encouraged to share what they reimagine Calgary to be in 10 years.

When: June 20

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Sunnyside ContainR Park (1020 2nd Avenue NW)

Cost: Free (attendees are invited to register online)

Go on a city walk

What: Calgary is home to some incredible parks and pathways, creating the perfect backdrop for a Father’s Day walk. Head outside to get some fresh air and exercise with the family while enjoying some of the city’s gorgeous green space as we head into the summer season. Check out our list of the best places to walk this spring.

What: Pick up a TUBBY ON THE GO kit from Calgary’s beloved hot dog restaurant. The kit contains everything you need for a backyard barbecue or picnic in the park, with a biodegradable, one-time-use CasusGrill, a four-pack of Tubby Dog’s Ukey sausages, four hot dog buns, one jar of house-made Tubby Dog mustard, four Twinkies for dessert, two beers from Annex Ale, plus tongs, napkins, and paper trays.

For Father’s Day, a special edition also includes two mixed berry cheesecakes-in-a-jar and an Opinel No. 6 carbon pocketknife from Kent of Inglewood.

When: Available now

Where: Tubby Dog (1022 17th Avenue SW)

Cost: $50 +GST for the regular kit, or $80 for the Father’s Day edition

B!G Art drive-in at TELUS Spark

What: Take dad to a classic drive-in movie at the B!G Art drive-in. This weekend’s lineup includes E.T., The Lego Movie, Jurassic Park, and The Lorax.

When: June 18 and 20

Time: Multiple showtimes

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $15 to $39

Get outside and try a city-wide scavenger hunt

What: Calgary’s Parks Foundation has teamed up with PlayCity to bring the Hide & Seek challenge to YYC. Hide & Seek is the perfect way to get outside, explore the city’s outdoor spaces, and win prizes. A new postcard is hidden bi-weekly in a park somewhere in the city, and you can download the PlayCity app to find exclusive hints about the card’s location.

When: Parks and green spaces through Calgary

Where: New postcards are hidden bi-weekly, starting May 8 and running through the spring and summer months

Cost: Free

Tee-off at one of the world’s best courses from Hotel Arts’ Golf Studios

What: Treat your father to an afternoon “at” some world-class links. Choose from simulations of more than 20 of the world’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, and Valderrama, and tee-off from your own private Golf Studio in downtown Calgary. Players can enjoy their own stocked carts with food and beverage service from Hotel Arts’ Clubhouse during the game.

When: Open daily

Time: Book one-, two-, three-, or four-hour time slots from 8 am to 9 pm

Where: Hotel Arts

Cost: Starting at $50 for 55 minutes

Spend an old-fashioned day at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and take part in all of Heritage Park’s other safe, outdoor experiences.

Take-home Father’s Day barbecue kits are also available to pick up from Heritage Park’s Selkirk Grille, with burger kits for four people for $60, and steak dinners for four people for $134.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $24.95, and $12.95 for the kids

Relax with dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts

What: Send your dad on an overnight escape with an in-room dinner and a movie at Hotel Arts. The package comes with a night’s stay in the hotel’s luxury accommodations, a gourmet in-room dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two craft sodas, truffled parmesan popcorn and other movie snacks, and a $25 credit towards your in-room movie.

When: Available daily

Where: Hotel Arts (119 12th Avenue SW)

Cost: Package starts at $275

What: After debuting in summer 2020, Motor Nights is back, bringing YYC a series of drive-in movies. Motor Nights promise to bring feelings of “nostalgia, excitement, and a sense of community,” playing everything from “vintage classics to new-school cool.” This week’s lineup includes Inception, Grease, Napoleon Dynamite, and more.

When: June 18 to 20

Time: Varies by show

Where: Cochrane and District AG Society (43080 Bow Valley Trail, Cochrane)

Cost: Ticket prices available through Motor Nights’ website

Support local with Eat & Seek at Southcentre Mall

What: Snap some photos of this Instagrammable spot, get some fresh air, and treat your father to a meal from one of Southcentre Mall’s local eateries all at the same time. Eat & Seek is a creative new patio space designed to give guests a fun new place to explore while supporting the food court and restaurant vendors who don’t have their own outdoor seating areas.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

What: Treat dad to a meal fit for a king at this dining experience like no other, with your own private “dome dining” in Fish Creek Park. This edition of the Foodies in the Park event is royalty-themed, with options for afternoon tea and dinner reservations.

When: June 10 to July 4

Time: Several reservation times available each day

Where: Artisan Gardens at Fish Creek Park (15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE)

Cost: $115 for the Royal Affair Dinner, or $75 for Antoinette’s Afternoon Tea, with upgrades available

Enjoy live music at the Ironwindow Serenade Series

What: Each weekend in Inglewood, the Ironwood Stage and Grill hosts a “Serenade Series” performance by a local artist in their front window.

When: Fridays from 4:30 to 6 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 pm.

Where: Ironwood Stage and Grill (1229 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free