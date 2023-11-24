Binge watch cat videos at a festival in Calgary dedicated to felines

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re tired of swiping on your phone for the best cat content, there’s a purr-fect festival happening in Calgary this weekend dedicated entirely to showing cat videos.

Cat Video Fest is giving you the opportunity to watch hilarious cat videos on the big screen, and the only work your thumbs have to do is help shovel popcorn into your mouth.

It’s not just about the entertainment value of the videos though, money raised will go towards a good (and furry) cause.

The event listing says Cat Video Fest is “a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.”

You can take in the quality content while knowing your money is going towards a good cause. The festival raises funds for cats in need by partnering with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters.

Of ticket sales, 10% will go towards the Meow Foundation, which will even be in attendance, selling cat merchandise at the theatre.

Cat Video Fest is being streamed as part of the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF). It’s the festival’s 21st year running in the city.

When: November 25 from 10 to 11:15 am

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are between $9 and $11 and can be purchased online here