You can check out a winter carnival in the mountains this weekend

You never need an excuse to head to the mountains but if you’ve been putting off a trip, now is the time with a winter carnival this weekend.

The Canmore Winter Carnival returns to one of the most stunning places on earth and there is a lot of fun to be had.

It runs from today, February 24, to February 26.

Tonight is the Party in the Park at the Stan Rogers Memorial Stage in Centennial Park. There will be concerts and performances for the whole family along with some fun activities and, of course, hot chocolate for you to enjoy by the fire pits to keep you warm.

Saturday is filled with a lot of fun things to check out. Starting at 9 am, there is an Ice Carving Challenge and daytime programs with crafts and snacks to check out. You can also see a Biathlon Canmore Laster Rife Demonstration. And who doesn’t love a pooch parade?

Saturday night is the Carnival Cabaret. It is an 18+ event with musical performances, more ice carving, and a whole lot more. Doors for this open at 6:30 pm.

It all wraps up Sunday with more fun daytime programming. There is also a Kid and Mutt race, a Log Saw Challenge, and an Axe Throwing Challenge.

All of this is happening in one of the nicest places in the world, making this a must-see for mountain lovers.