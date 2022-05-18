Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

A Look Inside: Rustic $8.7M Canmore mansion right off a fancy golf course (PHOTOS)

May 18 2022, 3:39 pm
If rustic-style homes are up your alley, then this mansion, nestled in Canmore, is a dream home for you. Oh, did we mention it’s also right off a fancy golf course and has vast mountain views?

Located on the 17th Fairway of the Silvertip Golf Course, the $8.7 million home boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.

It’s touted as “a home like no other in Canmore,” thanks to its award-winning architectural timber frame designed and built back in 2011 by Alasdair Russell and Mitchell Master Homes.

Across the homes, more than 4,850 square feet is endless acid-washed Douglas Fir timber framing in addition to 11 different types of wood sourced from all over the world. How elegant!

Unique features of the home include in-floor heating on every level, full air conditioning, HEPA and smoke filtration system, a custom elevator, a huge spiral staircase beside a waterfall and sound insulation in the walls between all the interior rooms.

You’ll be dazzled by the Three Sisters to Rundle mountains from windows in the home and the deck.

