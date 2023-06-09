A mandatory non-essential water ban is in place for Canmore this weekend

The town of Canmore is under a mandatory non-essential water ban this weekend as reservoir levels dip below 50%.

EPCOR sent out a notice that residents and businesses need to stop non-essential water use immediately.

That means no watering lawns, gardens, trees, or shrubs. You can’t wash your sidewalks, driveways, or your house. They also state you can’t wash your cars, do your laundry, or fill your hot tub.

You can still drink water and use it for cooking or personal cleaning.

Hospitals and restaurants are exempt from this, as are businesses using water to deliver anything that is life-sustaining for people, animals, and plants. That would mean food manufacturers or greenhouses can keep doing what they usually do.

The Peaks of Grassi reservoir has water levels below 50% because of the hot, dry conditions they’ve experienced lately, along with increased demand.

EPCOR says that tap water remains safe to drink and use for now. They warn that sediment may be stirred up in the pipes as they try to balance pressure across the system. So when you use your taps, run them for a short time first to clear sediment.

They ask the people of Canmore to take short showers instead of baths during the water ban, along with hand washing dishes, reducing the amount of toilet flushing, and ensuring you turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving.

As for when this ban could be lifted, EPCOR is asking for reduced water use until levels get above 60% at least.

They say that could take until Monday at the earliest.