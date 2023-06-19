FoodCheap EatsPatiosBest ofHidden Gems

Madeline Hosking
Jun 19 2023, 11:01 pm
Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Are you ready for a sweet escape? Indulge your tastebuds at Canela Bakery & Cafe in historic Inglewood. This vegan haven will make even non-vegans swoon.

Originally opened by a woman named Veronica, who is on a mission to promote accessible plant-based food one handmade pastry at a time, Canela Bakery & Cafe is women, immigrant, and locally owned and operated.

This cozy bakery and cafe has freshly baked pastries and delicious desserts. Fluffy croissants, moist decadent cakes, and savoury rolls fill the display cabinets and are no more than about $10.

It has a range of gluten-free options too, so the world is your oyster.

Canela Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Bursting with flavour, choose from almond croissants, gluten-free frittata, cinnamon rolls, or birthday cake rolls for less than $8.

It offers cookies such as confetti, white chocolate-lavender London fog, or Shrek cookies for $3.25 apiece. It also has pop-tarts, cupcakes, cakes, parfaits, and pies too.

Canela Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Canela Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Savoury options include “sausage” rolls, pizza rolls with “bacun,” and quiches, which will set you back about $7.50.

We decided on a spinach ricotta roll made with flora forage ricotta, and a chocolate Oreo cupcake made with vanilla buttercream. The total was $12.10, GST inclusive.

This spot has plenty of seating available inside and out, with a pup-friendly patio, too. You can see the magic happen inside, with a large open-concept baker’s kitchen.

Canela Bakery & Cafe showcases incredible creativity with its plant-based baking. It uses wholesome ingredients that result in absolute deliciousness.

Canela Bakery

Madeline Hosking/Daily Hive

Canela Vegan Bakery & Cafe

Location: 1319 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-226-4199

Instagram

