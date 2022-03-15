Budget-friendly living: Calgary remains one of the cheapest cities to rent in Canada

Looking to save some cash? Move to Calgary.

The largest city in Alberta has retained its ranking among the cheapest spots to rent in Canada.

While we may have some particularly brutal winter weather, that just makes us appreciate our stunning summers even more, right?

Plus, staying inside during the cold season lets us save a little money while we aren’t being gouged by rent costs.

Rentals.ca just released its National Rent Report, and Calgary sits at the 26th most costly rental city in Canada, out of a ranking of 35 cities.

Calgary has one of the lowest rent prices in the whole country, and we love to see it!

A one-bedroom place will now cost Calgarians $1,267 per month to rent, a small increase of 1.85% over last month.

A two-bedroom unit bumps you up to $1,514, a slight raise of 0.6% compared to this time last year.

And it’s just not Calgary with some of the cheapest rent in all of Canada! Multiple spots in Alberta rank at the lower end of the list, with Edmonton coming in at #29; Lethbridge at #30; and Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Lloydminster rounding out the final three spots.

The average rent for all Canadian properties listed on Rentals.ca in February 2022 was $1,820 per month, up 6.2% annually and with an increase of $5 from January’s monthly cost of $1,815.

There are certainly worse scenarios for your bank account. British Columbia and Ontario recorded the highest average monthly rental rates at $2,253 per month and $2,118 per month, respectively.

With files from Laine Mitchell